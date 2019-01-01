About Spencer Lodge
Having trained and coached thousands of people during his career, Spencer Lodge knows what it takes to make things happen. With over 23 years of experience in building businesses and training employees to achieve their full potential, Make It Happen was born out of Spencer’s desire to share his success with people in the industry. Whether you’re an employee that wants to learn how to be a better salesman through our leadership program, or a CEO that wants to cultivate a strong sales and leadership culture in the workplace, Make It Happen has the tools you’ll need to help you on your way. Transform your sales team, redefine your success strategy and realize that you can achieve anything you set your mind to. Spencer has won countless awards as global top wealth manager, country manager and regional director. He is 46 years old with two daughters. He enjoys skiing, cycling and most outdoor adventures. He has cycled from London to Paris in July and will be cycling from London to Rome in June 2017 to raise money for charities. He has, to date, donated close to a million pounds to charity over the last ten years helping children in Africa born with HIV and aids.