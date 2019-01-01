Sreeraman Thiagarajan

Sreeraman is co-founder of software company Agrahyah Technologies Pvt. Ltd. which is building a suite of software and content group up in Indian vernacular languages aimed at empowering non-English internet users.

Sreeraman was formerly Vice President of Digital Marketing at Publicis India, he's also the founder and chapter manager of Google Business Group Mumbai and MaLAI Club which aims to be a forum for ML and AI enthusiasts to learn and share knowledge better. He's a writer byline for Economic Times, Digital Market Asia, AdAge among other magazines and covers latest developments in technology and its impact on business.

See his articles here http://sreeraman.in/news/ Sreeraman holds both bachelors and masters in Marketing, he's a product of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, USA and listed as (GDE) "Google Developer Expert - Marketing' by Google; he travels around the world from academic institutions like IIM Indore to Google Launchpad at San Francisco as a mentor for helping startups succeed; and conducts bespoke training for CXOs to use technology for business success.