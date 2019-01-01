Srikanth Balakumar is the co- founder of OotaBox Service LLP. He completed his Bachelor’s in Computer Application from Bangalore University in 2009. A self-taught entrepreneur Srikanth understands what it takes to run a business and the need to maintain a healthy balance between client and team management.

Apart from Oota Box, Srikanth is also co-founder at Gymer and Idea Labz. Skilled at team management, Srikanth also possesses a nuanced understanding of market strategies. Ideating and self-motivation are two of his biggest strengths, while travelling and bikes are two of his greatest passions.