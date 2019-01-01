Srinivas Uppaluri



Srini is a mentor and advisor, guiding organisations towards strategic change, nurturing strong customer relationships, innovative go-to-market approaches and campaigns, and building sustainable capabilities. He is an accredited leadership coach who enables CEOs, CXOs, and business and functional heads to build leadership capabilities that align with their organization’s strategic goals.

Srini was the Global Head of Marketing at Infosys. Prior to that, as a management consultant with Andersen Business Consulting and Pricewaterhouse Coopers, he has advised global corporations, governments, trade missions, public sector companies, privately held companies, and aid agencies. He’s the author of the forthcoming book Switch : Sales Transformation for Strategic Advantage (published by Westland)