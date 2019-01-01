About Stan Bril
Stan Bril is the founder and CEO of MCG, a private lending firm specializing in real estate and business funding. Since its founding in 2009, MCG has funded over $250M in transactions and brokered another $1B in transactions.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.