Don't Sink in the Sea of Social Media--Succeed



Presenting a dynamic look beyond status updates, daily tweets, and weekly posts, social media strategist Starr Hall empowers you to break out of your social media comfort zone and start making waves.



Includes:

The latest strategies for 25 of today's hottest industries revealing 5 proven tips for each

Social Site Comparisonâ€”a complete review of strengths, weaknesses, and added values

Wave Tipsâ€”common social media problems and mistakes and proven fixes

Hidden Treasuresâ€”the best online sites and resources you're not using (yet)

Case studies illustrating victories and shipwrecksâ€”learn what works and what will sink you

Plus, gain access to Starr's Social Profit Chart and The Social Wave Support Blog



"If you want to learn active, proper social media strategies without the noise, this is the book that filters the best ways to successful metrics. Period."

-Charlie Walk, former president of Sony/Epic



"Starr Hall provides the key insights for understanding the relevance and necessity of this new dynamic of basic existence- social media; like a handbook for the caveman to understand the power of fire."

-Wes Stevens, CEO of VOX Inc., a lifestyle and social media agency and production company



"The Social Wave is brilliant and insightful and gave me even more information on how to connect with the masses. Quite honestly, I love it!"

-Jill Zarin, The Real Housewives of New York, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist



Coached by Starr, learn how to stay on top of the rising swell of social media, ride today's social media wave, and prepare to catch the next big one.



Starr Hall is an international publicist and authority in social media marketing. She has helped thousands of entrepreneurs, corporations, authors and speakers around the globe take their business to higher levels through publicity and social networking. She is a regularly featured columnist for Entrepreneur.com and the co-author of Get Connected: The Social Networking Toolkit for Business.