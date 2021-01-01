Signing out of account, Standby...
Stavros Georgiadis
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Is Trying to Beat Financial Cancer — And Losing Hard
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Deciphera is a biotech full of hope but lagging on financial performance. The recent selloff in DCPH stock is justified...
ΧΥΟ Is An Interesting Altcoin To Monitor With Real Business Utility
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips XYO Network has the potential to be used in several business applications, and this utility is the biggest reason to...
Crypto.com Coin Has Utility Compelling to Crypto Skeptics
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Crypto.com wants to play a big role in the development of Web3. It offers compelling features to those using its...
How Elon Musk Got It Right About Rivian and Its Irrational Valuation
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Rivian seems like another hot EV name with extremely lofty expectations. RIVN stock has an elevated price as well as...
5 Things That Spell Trouble for the Shiba Inu Craze
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Shiba Inu has defied logic and valuation in 2021, but this trend may come to an end with a steep...
SmileDirectClub Needs to Become Profitable to Be a Worthy Investment
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is an oral care company founded in 2014. Headquartered in Nashville, the company operates in the North America, Europe...
Cardano Moved on Positive News But There Are Reasons to Worry
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Cardano wants to be a key player and change the finance world. This won't be easy and there are reasons...
Shiba Inu Fans Are Falling Prey to Cognitive Biases
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Shiba Inu shows a clear example of how investors fall prey to cognitive biases, making investments based on emotions rather...
Stay Away From Zomedica for These 3 Key Reasons
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips ZOM stock had its best days in early 2021, but now its weak financial performance fully justifies its price weakness....
Without Profits, Cloudflare Stock Is Too Expensive No Matter What
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips It might be tempting to look at NET stock and imagine it would be worth buying if it just dropped...
It’s Time To Bet Against More Gains In DraftKings Stock
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips DKNG stock is overpriced. DraftKings has strong revenue growth, but its net losses...
Avoid Aterian, Its Losses and Other Not-So-Great ‘Perks’
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips ATER stock moves mostly on meme hopes. From a valuation and fundamental perspective...
Avoid Alibaba and Its Complex Mix of Political and Economic Drama
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The risk-reward of BABA stock is very hard to quantify. It has excellent fundamenta...
2 Major Problems Drag Highly Ambitious Paysafe Down
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Paysafe is ambitious and it's active in acquisitions. But this does not guarantee s...
The Future of AI Is Exciting, But C3.ai Is Expensive and Risky
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Analysts agree that the coming years will be big for artificial intelligence, but t...