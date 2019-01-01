About Steph Korey

Steph Korey is the co-founder and CEO of Away, a global lifestyle brand designing thoughtful objects to make traveling more seamless. Since Away launched in 2016, the company has sold more than 300,000 suitcases, raised more than $31 million, opened several U.S. retail locations, and launched several new products and experiences that are inspiring more people to travel the world. Before starting Away, Korey was the head of supply chain at Warby Parker, where she built and led a team handling product development, manufacturing and fulfillment. In 2014, she left to earn an MBA from Columbia Business School while consulting on merchandise strategy and supply chain development for Casper.