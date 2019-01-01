About Stephan Hovnanian
Stephan Hovnanian is the owner of Shovi Websites, a digital marketing firm whose strategies make businesses more connected to their customers in today's attention economy. Stephan's practical, business-focused mindset means his clients build a web footprint that attracts and retains customers, without resorting to "tips and tricks" that will become obsolete in a few months' time. He wrote the Google+ Pro Tips ebook series, contributed a chapter about Google+ to the book Success Secrets of the Online Marketing Superstars, and has produced or participated in over 100 live webcasts using Google Hangouts on Air.