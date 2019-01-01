Stephane Giraudie is CEO and founder of Sausalito, Calif.-based Voxeet. The company's technology for conference calling offers 3-D high-definition audio and a highly immersive experience.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Stephane Giraudie is CEO and founder of Sausalito, Calif.-based Voxeet. The company's technology for conference calling offers 3-D high-definition audio and a highly immersive experience.