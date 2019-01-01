My Queue

Stephane Kasriel

Stephane Kasriel

Guest Writer
CEO of Upwork

About Stephane Kasriel

As CEO of Upwork, the largest freelancing website, Kasriel is an expert on the future of work and the rise of flexible, remote teams who believes that people should have location independence and companies should be able to access the best regardless of where it happens to be. Kasriel built and led a distributed team of more than 300 engineers located around the world as Upwork's SVP of Engineering before ascending to be CEO. His book Hire Fast & Build Things details how to use freelancers to power businesses. Kasriel holds an MBA from INSEAD, a Master’s from Stanford in Computer Science and a BS from Ecole Polytechnique in France.