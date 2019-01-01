About Stephanie Newby
Stephanie Newby (formerly Hanbury-Brown) is Crimson Hexagon’s CEO, responsible for the company’s vision, values, corporate strategy and operational excellence. She is also the founder of venture investment firm Golden Seeds.
