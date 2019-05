Lisa Sugar is the co-founder and president of the global media company, POPSUGAR. Her first book, Power Your Happy: Work Hard, Play Nice & Build Your Dream Life, published by Dutton in September 2016, details how she started POPSUGAR and outlines her “work hard, play nice” management style, as well as lessons learned from mentoring a large and diverse staff.

She lives in San Francisco with her husband, three daughters, and a Jack Russell Terrier.