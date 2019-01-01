Stephen Maclaren is the Head of Regional Sales Employee Benefits at Al Futtaim Willis. Stephen has more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, of which the past 11 have been spent in Dubai. He and his teams support some of the largest companies and organizations operating in the Gulf region and broker extensively in the areas of employee benefits and operational risks.
