Stephen Perun and Sebastian Wedeniwski

Stephen Perun is offering management lead for automotive and connected Vehicles for IBM's Watson IoT Business Unit and has worked with automotive and electronics clients for 25-plus years. Sebastian Wedeniwskiis a chief technology strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore and was an IBM distinguished engineer and chief technology officer for IBM's Global Industrial Sector, and part of the IBM Research & Development Laboratory in Germany. He is a trained mathematician and scientist. Their new book is My Cognitive autoMOBILE Life: Digital Divorce from a Cognitive Personal Assistant.
