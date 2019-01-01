Stephen Fussell heads HR at Abbott, a global healthcare company with 74,000 employees in 150 countries. Fussell has overseen Abbott’s transformation to a more consumer-oriented organization with about two-thirds of its workforce located in emerging markets and has led the workforce through more than a dozen major deals on four continents. He is an expert in talent strategy during M&A, spin-offs and divestitures as well as innovative training and development strategies.
