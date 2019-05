Stephen Upstone co-founded LoopMe in 2012, with the aim of using AI and mobile data to close the client feedback loop and transform brand advertising. He has over 15 years' experience in artificial intelligence and mobile advertising, having held senior positions at Touch Clarity and Velti. Upstone is currently chairman mmeritus of the Mobile Marketing Assocatio n and was named one of the Drum's top 50 influencers in mobile advertising.