Steve Andriole began his career at DARPA where, as director of cybernetics technology, he funded spatial DBMS (MIT), open source early warning & monitoring (CACI, DDI) and early efforts in AI (Yale, Carnegie-Mellon). He is currently the Thomas G. Labrecque Professor of Business Technology at the Villanova University School of Business, where he teaches strategic information technology, emerging technology, innovation and entrepreneurialism. He was previously a venture capitalist and SVP/CTO at Safeguard Scientifics, Inc., the SVP/CTO of Cigna Corporation, and is currently an active angel investor. He most recent book is Ready Rechnology: Fast-Tracking New Business Technologies.