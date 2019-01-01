Steve Glickman and John Lettieri

Steve Glickman is cofounder and executive director of the Economic Innovation Group and John Lettieri is cofounder and senior director for policy and strategy at the Economic Innovation Group.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Steve Glickman is cofounder and executive director of the Economic Innovation Group and John Lettieri is cofounder and senior director for policy and strategy at the Economic Innovation Group.