My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

STEVE KOVACH AND MIKE NUDELMAN

About STEVE KOVACH AND MIKE NUDELMAN

Steve Kovach is the Senior Editor for SAI, the tech section at Business Insider. Mike is Business Insider's editorial Graphic Designer.  He majored in Printmaking at Cornell University and earned a MFA in Painting & Drawing from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago.  He previously worked as an Illustrator in Groupon's Humor Department, and is a gallery-represented artist who regularly exhibits his drawings.