Steve Mariotti

About Steve Mariotti

Steve Mariotti is the founder of the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship and he’s dedicated his life to helping low-income children learn how to launch and grow a business. In 1982, Mariotti left his corporate job to become a special education teacher in some of the poorest neighborhoods in New York City. Since the organization’s inception in 1987, NFTE has helped more than 450,000 inner-city youngsters in 21 states learn how to run a business through entrepreneurship training courses and educational programs.