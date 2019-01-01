About Steve Smith
Steve Smith is founder and CEO of GeoComfort Geothermal Systems, an Illinois-based geothermal heat pump manufacturer. Geothermal heating and cooling harnesses the earth’s power to transfer natural heat and cool air.
