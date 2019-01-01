Steve Subar is president and CEO of Comodo Cybersecurity. He brings decades of experience to his position. and is building the company's market-leading cybersecurity solutions and substantial resources. In 2005, Subar was chosen, from more than 60 Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, to become the first Entrepreneur-in-Residence for National Information Communications Technology Australia, that nation's leading center for applied IT research, which led to the creation of Open Kernal Labs. OK Labs, where Subar served as CEO, emerged as the leading provider of mobile device secure virtualization and deployed more than 1.6 billion devices, which led to its acquisition by General Dynamics, in 2012.