Steve Taplin

Work Smarter

How AI Is Connecting Employers With Software Engineers

Tech companies and recruiters are looking beyond Silicon Valley for top talent.

Technology

How Software Developer Freelancers are Filling the Skill Gap

The quality of their work and immense flexibility often enables them to provide value for organizations that traditional recruitment cannot satisfy.

Growth Strategies

Want to Keep Employees From Leaving Their Current Roles in Your Software Company?

Concentrate on ways to keep current employees, rather than recruiting new ones.

Work Smarter

Addressing the Stress of Uncertainty

The pandemic-marked shift in how and where people work is just the latest tectonic market change business owners have to contend with, but there are ways to effectively guide teams through these changes.

Work Smarter

Why a Wider Net is Now Needed to Find the Right Software Engineer

Stiff competition is making it hard to secure these key tech business staffers, but widening a search by nearshoring could be a ready solution.

Technology

Why Outsourcing to a Nearshore Software Development Company Might Be the Right Move

Proximity, streamlined communication and reduced costs are just a few of the advantages to outsourcing to nearshore options.

Mexico

Por qué México debe estar en el radar de las empresas tecnológicas

Las empresas de tecnología pueden aumentar su ventaja competitiva manteniendo a México en marcado rápido para muchas de sus necesidades.

Technology

Why Mexico Needs to Be on the Radar for Tech Companies

Technology businesses can boost their competitive advantage by keeping Mexico on speed dial for many of their needs.

Leadership

Lead With Emotional Courage

When you are compassionate, accessible, humble and open to new ideas, your employees won't feel like you are a lifeless robot or uncaring authority figure who demands obedience.

Technology

Why Soft Skills Are a Necessity in the Nearshore Industry

When it comes to software development, the last skills most developers focus on are the soft ones. 

Technology

Demand for Tech Talent Forces IT Leaders to Adjust Hiring Strategies

Leaders in information technology say they are increasing pay packages and offering flexible work arrangements to deepen the pool of potential employees. 

Growth Strategies

How to Hire the Right Software Testing Team

Implementing best practices will ensure you have selected the right team for your company.

Growth Strategies

4 Lessons Businesses Should Have Learned From the Pandemic

The pandemic has opened our eyes to the many wonders of digital communication, as well as its limits.

Technology

How Spending on Digital Transformation Can Save You Money

Investing in a nearshore software development company can benefit your business in the long term.

