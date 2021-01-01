Steve Taplin

Signing out of account, Standby...
How AI Is Connecting Employers With Software Engineers
Tech companies and recruiters are looking beyond Silicon Valley for top talent.
How Software Developer Freelancers are Filling the Skill Gap
The quality of their work and immense flexibility often enables them to provide value for organizations that traditional recruitment cannot satisfy.
Want to Keep Employees From Leaving Their Current Roles in Your Software Company?
Concentrate on ways to keep current employees, rather than recruiting new ones.
Addressing the Stress of Uncertainty
The pandemic-marked shift in how and where people work is just the latest tectonic market change business owners have to contend with, but there are ways to effectively guide teams through these changes.
Why a Wider Net is Now Needed to Find the Right Software Engineer
Stiff competition is making it hard to secure these key tech business staffers, but widening a search by nearshoring could be a ready solution.
Why Outsourcing to a Nearshore Software Development Company Might Be the Right Move
Proximity, streamlined communication and reduced costs are just a few of the advantages to outsourcing to nearshore options.
Por qué México debe estar en el radar de las empresas tecnológicas
Las empresas de tecnología pueden aumentar su ventaja competitiva manteniendo a México en marcado rápido para muchas de sus necesidades.
Why Mexico Needs to Be on the Radar for Tech Companies
Technology businesses can boost their competitive advantage by keeping Mexico on speed dial for many of their needs.
Lead With Emotional Courage
When you are compassionate, accessible, humble and open to new ideas, your employees won't feel like you are a lifeless robot or uncaring authority figure who demands obedience.
Why Soft Skills Are a Necessity in the Nearshore Industry
When it comes to software development, the last skills most developers focus on are the soft ones.
Demand for Tech Talent Forces IT Leaders to Adjust Hiring Strategies
Leaders in information technology say they are increasing pay packages and offering flexible work arrangements to deepen the pool of potential employees.
How to Master the Art of Hybrid Meetings
As business leaders, where do we even begin?
How to Hire the Right Software Testing Team
Implementing best practices will ensure you have selected the right team for your company.
4 Lessons Businesses Should Have Learned From the Pandemic
The pandemic has opened our eyes to the many wonders of digital communication, as well as its limits.
How Spending on Digital Transformation Can Save You Money
Investing in a nearshore software development company can benefit your business in the long term.