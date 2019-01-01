My Queue

Steven DeKrey

Associate Dean of HKUST and Chairman of the International Academic Council at the SKOLKOVO Business School

About Steven DeKrey

 

Steven DeKrey is an expert in creating strong business programmes. He moved to Asia 22 years ago as associate dean for HKUST to direct all masters programmes. Over the past 10 years, the Kellogg-HKUST Executive MBA joint programme has been recognized as among the best in the world. He is currently involved in the launch of the EMBA for Eurasia, a joint programme from HKUST and the SKOLKOVO business school.