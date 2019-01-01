Steven Kaufman, CPA, MsEDE, is a finance enthusiast and the founder and Chief Acceleration Officer of Zeus Trust Company, which operates a real estate crowdfunding platform under the brand ZeusCrowdFunding.com, and a long-term lending platform under the brand Zeus Mortgage Bank. Kaufman is frequently interviewed on current financial markets by local and national news organizations such as FOX, ABC, CBS, CNN and Bloomberg. He completed the Strategic Marketing Management Program at Harvard Business School and has a master's degree in economic development and entrepreneurship from the University of Houston.