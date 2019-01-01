My Queue

Stuart Innell

Lead Strategist

About Stuart Innell

My current position as a Lead Strategist with Boomtown has allowed me to demonstrate my brand strategy and strategic planning skills and to prove my results-oriented approach by developing and growing brands to the extent of being part of the team that has won two (2) Global 100 Rebrand Awards (Merit) for most effective rebrands.

Well versed in marketing, business, brand and communications strategies over a broad range of sectors including, tourism, automotive, industrial, legal, tertiary education, FMCG and general business.