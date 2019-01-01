About Subramanyam S

Subramanyam S, is the Founder President and CEO of Ascent. He is a Corporate Lawyer and a Fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has had close to two decades of experience in Finance, Legal, Tax and Business Management, having worked in these areas in various corporates as a passionate professional before venturing to be an entrepreneur by setting up Ascent in the year 2002.