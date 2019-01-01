Sudeep Anandapuram is a co-founder & CEO of ZippServ. He has 17 years of experience handling senior engineering positions in Tellabs, Cisco Systems and Tejas Networks in India and USA. He has architected and spearheaded engineering functions to deliver state of the art features in networking. He studied engineering in Bangalore and went on to do his master's in Florida. After having worked for over 9 years in the USA, he returned to India in 2008. When he is not working, Sudeep can be found acing it out on the tennis courts.