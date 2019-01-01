Sudeep Singh

Sudeep is the CEO & Chief Evangelist of the world’s largest (largest campus size) co-working capacity, GoWork. Technology, strategic business acumen and an undying entrepreneurial spirit constitute his enterprising DNA. He comes with an illustrious industry experience and has been an investment banker at Merrill Lynch in US and a portfolio manager for several Fortune 500 companies. Sudeep did his schooling from St. George’s College in Mussoorie and attained a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Sydenham College Mumbai.

During his professional journey, he has worked with several prestigious organisations such as Kotak Mahindra and A1 Technology INC. He is also the Director of India and West Asia chapter of Startup Grind, a global community that hosts monthly events across the globe to educate, inspire, and connect entrepreneurs. He also serves as the managing partner of BHM Ventures Pvt. Ltd., an organisation that specializes in acting as a bridge between established players and new start-ups to help major brands stay ahead of the curve by discovering and partnering with breakthrough startups and their technologies.

When he is not discovering the latest gizmos and gadgets, Sudeep likes to do some globetrotting for the most advanced concepts that can fuel startups for their journey ahead. He is also a lover of culturally diverse food

