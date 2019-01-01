Sudhakar Ram, a gold medallist in commerce from Loyola College, Chennai and a silver medallist from IIM Kolkata, is a Co-Founder and CEO of Cashless Technologies India.

Sudhakar has led a successful career as one of the Founders of Mastek for more two decades where he closely worked with R&D, product development, quality function – through the ISO and CMM assessments, HR and finance functions at various stages. He took the lead in securing VC funding for Mastek from TDICI in 1989 and drove Mastek’s IPO in 1992.