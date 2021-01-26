Suhail Arfath is the Director of Digital Transformation and Innovation at Hloov, a data and technology startup that is on a mission to reduce waste in the engineering and construction sector.

With almost 20 years of experience, mostly in Fortune 500 company Autodesk, Arfath spends most of his time evangelizing about the possibilities and value of emerging technologies, like generative design, artificial intelligence, and digital reality to the engineering and construction sector with Industry 4.0.

He considers enabling the next generations of industry professionals a severe responsibility, and spends a decent amount of time with academia, sharing knowledge and experience with future professionals. As a catalyst, he endeavors to guide, mentor, and collaborate with people to leverage technology as they explore their own “future of design, build, and use.”