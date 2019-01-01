About Suhail Ghazi Algosaibi
Suhail Ghazi Algosaibi is a serial entrepreneur, author, consultant and speaker based in the Kingdom of Bahrain. He is the founder of the DreamBody Centre, the world’s first and only 23-minute weight loss and body transformation franchise. He is also the Founder of Ghazi Algosaibi Holding BSC (c), and its two divisions, Safeen Books and Safeen Properties, and is Co-Founder and Cof Falak Consulting WLL. Algosaibi is passionate about helping Bahrain and is the Founder and Chairman of the Bahrain Foundation for Reconciliation and Civil Discourse (BFRCD), a non-profit foundation born out of the painful 2011 Bahrain crisis, that aims to promote societal unity and reconciliation. He is also a proud member of Entrepreneur Organization (EO) and Young Arab Leaders (YAL). Algosaibi publishes the Transformation Times newsletter and is the author of Bahrain’s very first self-defence book The Ultimate Self-Defence Handbook, How to Defend Yourself in Bahrain and Abroad. He is also co-author of the international self-improvement book, 101 Great Ways to Improve Your Life, Volume 2.