My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sujit Sukumaran

Sujit Sukumaran

Founder and CEO of Optimus Management Consultants

About Sujit Sukumaran

Sujit Sukumaran is a Distinguished Toastmaster, TEDx Speaker, a disability rights advocate, winner of the Dubai Quality Award for Innovation in Training for the year 2012 and the Founder and CEO of Optimus Management Consultants, a boutique consulting firm, in Dubai - UAE.

Sujit Sukumaran started his career as an HR practitioner. Over the last 11 years, his practice expanded through steady engagements as a business coach, life coach, corporate and soft-skills trainer, graphologist (handwriting analyst), and motivational speaker. He works with businessmen, chief executives, schools, students, and professional bodies as a coach and trainer. 

Sujit has also been practicing and teaching graphology for over a decade. During this time, he has trained hundreds of people in this discipline and also helped clients resolve roadblocks and reach optimum potential using grapho-therapy. He regularly imparts trainings to corporates and students in art of negotiation, presentation and public speaking, leadership skills, study skills, mudra therapy, and so on. His clientele is spread across a broad spectrum of industries ranging from government institutions to banks, schools, non-profit entities and multinational corporations.

 

 

 