About Sukriti Jiwarajka

Self proclaimed traditionalist and connoisseur of aesthetics, Sukriti Jiwarajka, 26, from New Delhi is the founder of Chambers of Ink, a brand with a mission to inspire people to hand-write and journal again. She is an ardent believer in the therapeutic value of blank pages and the beauty of putting ink to paper. Her mission is simple – to share her passion with everyone.