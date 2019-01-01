My Queue

Sulabh Puri

Sulabh Puri

Managing Editor - Entrepreneur India

About Sulabh Puri

With experience in the world of Business, Technology and Auto News, he started his career from online journalism over 11 years ago in India. He then moved to print magazines and worked with various media houses including Cybermedia and India Today. His last stint was with Times Internet, where he stepped up as the editorial head for international online publications such as Business Insider and Tech Radar. He loves to be in the middle of everything tech, business and auto. 