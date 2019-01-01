About Sumit Mehra
Sumit Mehra is the chief technology officer of Y Media Labs based in Redwood City, Calif. Y Media Labs is a mobile application development company that creates apps for companies such as eBay, PayPal and Salesforce.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.