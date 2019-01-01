My Queue

Sumit Saxena

Co-founder & Head of Quantitative Research, Pixights

About Sumit Saxena

Sumit brings a unique combination of research expertise and strategic prowess to Pixights. Having worked as a market researcher and strategy consultant for over fifteen years, he has covered diverse sectors including Media, Telecom, Education, Healthcare etc. A believer in capturing insights through actual behaviour rather than claims, he has worked to create methodologies that incorporate technology in the data collection process- including audio content recognition, facial recognition, and eye tracking.

Prior to starting Pixights, Sumit was a Principal Consultant with The Parthenon Group, a Boston-based Strategy Consulting firm. From setting up the firm’s Asia operations in Mumbai to leading consulting engagements focusing on data-backed decision-making, Sumit helped develop financial, statistical and forecasting models for risk and return assessment.

His research career was with the Media arm of ORG-MARG in 2001, where he co-authored a white paper on quantitative analysis to profile audience behavior using INTAM and IRS data. As a part of its Quantitative Research team, he worked with Economic Times, Times of India, Vodafone, Raymonds etc.

Sumit comes with an MBA from Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth, USA  and a Post Graduate in Marketing Communications from MICA, Ahmedabad.