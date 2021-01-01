Sumit Singh

Latest

Stocks

4 Stocks That Stand Out on Attractive Interest Coverage Ratio

A company that is capable of generating earnings well above its interest expense can withstand financial hardship. Companies such as Hibbett (HIBB), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), The Interpublic Group of Companies...

Stocks

Pick These 5 Low P/CF Stocks for a Value-Based Portfolio

Value investing is essentially about selecting stocks that are usually cheap but fundamentally sound. Hibbett (HIBB), Encompass Health (EHC), Berry Global (BERY), Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) and Affiliated Managers (AMG) boast...

Stocks

Snap Up These 5 Retail Stocks Ahead of Big Holiday Season Sales

Retailers - be it Macy's (M), Signet (SIG), Tapestry (TPR), Best Buy (BBY) or Costco (COST) - are looking for an early start to the festive season and...

Stocks

5 Must-Buy Stocks on Rebound in U.S. Retail Sales in August

Shrugging off challenges, Foot Locker (FL), Macy's (M), Tapestry (TPR), Costco (COST) and Capri Holdings (CPRI) look well-poised to tap favorable cons...

Stocks

Back-to-School Shopping Lifts U.S. Retail Sales in August

Rise in sales across non-store retailers, furniture and home furnishing outlets, as well as grocery stores and general merchandise outlets helped offs...

Stocks

Retailers Prep for Early Holiday Shopping Amid Supply Chain Woes

Challenges might persist but retailers are finding innovative ways to make the most of the holiday shopping season.

Stocks

Retail Hiring Amps Up on Hopes of Big Holiday Season Sales

Gradual pick-up in economic activities with more people returning to their workplace, and record savings are likely to boost consumer spending activit...

Stocks

5 Low Price-to-Cash Flow Stocks to Refine Your Portfolio

Value investing is essentially about selecting stocks that are usually cheap but fundamentally sound. Boise Cascade (BCC), Hibbett (HIBB), Celestica (...

Stocks

Add These 4 Stocks With Remarkable Interest Coverage Ratio

A company that is capable of generating earnings well above its interest expense can withstand financial hardship. Herc Holdings (HRI), Dillard's (DDS...

Stocks

Pick These 4 Stocks From the Flourishing Retail-Miscellaneous Industry

Better pricing, effective inventory management, and merchandise and operational initiatives should buoy Retail - Miscellaneous players. Tractor Supply...

Stocks

Add These 4 Stocks With Impressive Interest Coverage Ratio

A company that is capable of generating earnings well above its interest expense can withstand financial hardship. Companies such as Dillard's (DDS),...

