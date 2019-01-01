About Sumontro Roy

A Mumbai native, Sumontro studied and worked in the US for several years, both with a Fortune 50 firm (DuPont Inc.) as well as in a start-up, before returning home in 2011. He has been in the start-up space since, and is instrumental in managing the business end. Vastly experienced in Business Strategy and Marketing, he holds an MBA from The College of William and Mary, VA.