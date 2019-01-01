Sunil John has been at the heart of the public relations business in the Middle East for two decades. During this time he has shaped ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller to be the benchmark of public relations consultancy in the Arab world, advising regional governments, international brands and global & local companies. The consultancy has over a 150 professionals working in 11 wholly-owned offices across the Middle East & North Africa region. Additionally the company has 10 affiliates covering a total of 19 countries in the region. Since 2008, Sunil has been driving the annual ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey, and in April 2014 launched its sixth edition. The survey is one of the most quoted independent public opinion research papers by media across the world. Sunil is the first PR professional in the Middle East to receive the Outstanding Individual Achievement SABRE Award 2014 from The Holmes Report.