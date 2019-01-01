Sunil Vishnu K

A theatre entrepreneur, Sunil believes in the power of marrying creativity into business, performance into strategy, and arts into management. After a marketing communications degree from MICA, and 8 years of running Evam – India’s leading arts management company, in 2011 he co-founded “Training Sideways”.

He was chosen “young performing arts entrepreneur India” and was awarded the “international fellowship in arts management” from John F Kennedy Centre for Performing Arts recently. With over 14 years of work experience, Sunil dabbles as an actor, director, voice over artiste, and CEO – avatars which he brings to training design and delivery on themes like leadership and brand value immersion to innovation and diversity. He has conducted 100+ workshops for over 50 corporates including Accenture, HSBC, Vodafone, Google, UTV and MSM (Sony) among others.