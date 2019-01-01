About Sunity Choudhary

Sunity Choudhary is the Co-Founder and COO of Asti Infotech. With a strong passion for solving real problems of people around fired up the spirit of entrepreneurship in Sunity Choudhary to innovate and create transformative solutions that would leverage her rich experience and expertise in product development and zeal for technology. Her firm determination led to the establishment of Asti Infotech Private Limited in 2013 with an aim to ‘exploit the new technologies on the horizon to place simple and handy solutions in the hands of a fast growing potential customer base in the mobile and internet space.