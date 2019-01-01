My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Surabhi Dewra

Surabhi Dewra

Guest Writer
Founder, CareerGuide.com

About Surabhi Dewra

Surabhi started CareerGuide.com to help students make better career decisions through career counselling. She left her 9-5 job to solve career problems of students. Her perspective towards life can inspire many young entrepreneurs to fight and work hard for their dreams. Prior to venturing in education Surabhi worked in the fields of electronic design automation (EDA) and CAD tools, chip design , battery life optimisation and low power IP.