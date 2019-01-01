About Surabhi Dewra

Surabhi started CareerGuide.com to help students make better career decisions through career counselling. She left her 9-5 job to solve career problems of students. Her perspective towards life can inspire many young entrepreneurs to fight and work hard for their dreams. Prior to venturing in education Surabhi worked in the fields of electronic design automation (EDA) and CAD tools, chip design , battery life optimisation and low power IP.