Surabhi Washishth

Surabhi Washishth

HR Director, WeWork India

About Surabhi Washishth

Surabhi Washishth, a young dynamic HR leader, and has made it a mission to revamp the perception of Human Resources from being seen as a function which is reactive, by proactively making employee first decisions.

She holds a B.Com Hons (Finance & Investment) from Christ University, Bangalore and is a Global Shaper with the World Economic Forum. She joined WeWork India's founding team in 2017 and was promoted to the post of Director of HR. A natural problem-solver, her aim is to constantly remove redundancies and question the status-quo & conventional culturescape. Previously, she was the HR Manager at Headout & worked in the Finance Team at Target India. When out of work, she loves to read, rhyme, swim and travel!

 