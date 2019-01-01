Suraj Dubey

Suraj is a marketing technology enthusiast. His varied career includes a stint with Ogilvy, where he helped companies like IBM, SAB Miller, Unilever, and The Himalaya Group create brand narratives that resulted in strong brand-customer relationships and transformative business results. He also writes blogs that include insights and tips to help marketers in their web and mobile marketing flows. At MoEngage, he's driving the Accelerator Program custom-built for app & web-based consumer startups to help them get exclusive access to cutting-edge marketing technologies to drive user adoption, growth, and retention. He loves to chat about marketing, technology, music, and motorcycles.