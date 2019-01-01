Surbhi Takkar manages end to end HR for all functions along with Talent Acquisition for tech & non-tech departments at ezmall.com. Surbhi loves exposing herself to new experiences and building relationships across boundaries especially with people from different entrepreneurial backgrounds, beliefs, generations, etc. and applying fresh solutions to existing complex problems in a society.
