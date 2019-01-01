My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Suresh Narsimha

Suresh Narsimha

Guest Writer
Partner at CoCreate.

About Suresh Narsimha

CoCreate Ventures, a new investment firm started by Mr. Suresh Narasimha and Pavan Krishnamurthy, CoCreate fills the vacuum when the company is trying to rediscover themselves. Space where angels or traditional VC’s don't invest. CoCreate wants to be the fund that entrepreneurs reach out to  In challenging times. CoCreate other than funding would bring in lot of execution capital and hands-on investment model that would be a game changer.