Suresh Sambandam

Sambandam is the founder and CEO of OrangeScape, a home-grown company offering SaaS solutions. OrangeScape, a cloud pioneer based in India, is one of 10 global platform-as-a-service (PaaS) companies that has been featured in Gartner and Forrester reports. The company’s flagship product, KiSSFLOW, has 10,000-plus customers across 121 countries. Sambandam has been an entrepreneur since age 19. After an initial entrepreneurial stint, he went on to work at Hewlett-Packar and Selectica. He is a regular speaker at various industry forums and academic institutions, and a co-founder of SaaSx, an engagement platform for SaaS entrepreneurs.