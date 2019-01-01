About Suresh Vittal
Suresh Vittal is the vice president of Adobe Marketing Cloud and is responsible for driving the strategic marketing efforts of the industry leading Adobe Marketing Cloud, and its eight integrated solutions and core services.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.